See Trump's ego-driven virus response called out on live TV by rapper Jeezy

As people adjust to life during the coronavirus pandemic, many artists are performing from home, speaking out and even releasing new work, as Grammy-nominated rapper Jeezy discusses in this new interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. Jeezy discusses how times of hardship and adversity have animated his music in the past, including some of his most well-known work on “The Recession” in 2008. To get through coronavirus, Jeezy encourages everyone to “spread the information” needed to take safety precautions so people can “survive this together.” He also discusses President Obama citing his music, and contrasts Obama’s leadership style with Pres. Trump leading with “his ego,” and trying to make the coronavirus briefings about himself. The new album is “Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision.”