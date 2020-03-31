The massive coronavirus outbreak has raised the question: Could anyone have seen this coming? Billionaire Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates did – publicly warning in 2015 that most countries are unprepared for the real probability of an infectious pandemic, and asserting “if anything kills over 10 million people in the next few decades, it's most likely to be a highly infectious virus, rather than a war.” In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Gates’ past warnings, his public health work, his repeated efforts to personally lobby Donald Trump on these issues, and potential implications for battling this pandemic – and the next one.