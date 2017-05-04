MSNBC Live 05/04/17

Ruiz: Trumpcare health plan is 'even worse' than Obamacare

Congressman and former doctor Raul Ruiz joins MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle to discuss the proposed Obamacare replacement plan. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Here's what you need to know about the GOP health care bill
Pre-exisitng conditions covered, but at what cost?
6 hours 27 min ago
Maddow: New GOP defense targets Trump Russia dossier
15 hours 54 min ago
Trump signs controversial 'religious liberty' executive order
Booker: GOP health care bill a 'death knell'
16 hours 41 min ago
GOP Rep. says pre-existing conditions won't cost more
Comey: WikiLeaks is just about 'intelligence porn'
Spicer tries to sell border fence as wall
Chuck Todd: Trump boasts... and Washington shrugs
Lawrence: Comey's false choice on Clinton email probe

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL