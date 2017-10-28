MSNBC Live 10/28/17

Robert Mueller to Serve First Indictment In Russia Probe

NBC News has confirmed that special prosecutor Robert Mueller will serve up the first indictment in the Russia probe on Monday. It is still unknown who will be charged in the investigation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

