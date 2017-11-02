MSNBC Live 11/02/17

Robert Mercer, top conservative donor, steps down from his...

Robert Mercer, who is a prominent conservative donor and a financial backer of Steve Bannon's website, Breitbart, announced he would step down from his hedge fund. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Details of GOP Tax Plan revealed
3 hours 55 min ago
Sam Clovis withdraws name from USDA post, amid Mueller probe
1 hour 25 min ago
Robert Mercer, Bannon's financial backer, stepping down from hedge fund
1 hour 4 min ago
Rick Perry claims fossil fuels can prevent sexual assault
Trump calls for death penalty for NYC attacker
8 hours 20 min ago
Bannon reportedly thinks Trump losing grip on power
Manafort money-laundering charge explained
How Schiff just answered Trump-Russia collusion question
Lawrence: John Kelly has lost the benefit of the doubt
Blumenthal: We’ll see more indictments soon

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL