MSNBC Live 11/08/17

Revisiting Swing State Voters One Year After the Election

NBC’s Jacob Soboroff checks in again with voters in Mayport, Florida, home to one of the largest naval bases in the country, to see how political views have changed in one year. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Joe: The country just sent Trump a message
7 hours 23 min ago
Lawrence & Rachel react to Dem's election results
13 hours 58 min ago
Hayes to Brazile: You kicked the crap out of your party
16 hours 2 min ago
Obama's photog releases 'intimate' look at his time in office
4 hours 36 min ago
Trump fmr. bodyguard, confidant questioned by Congress
12 hours 28 min ago
Perez: Trump undeniably on the ballot yesterday
GOP underperforms outside of Trump base in Virginia races
Danica Roem on historic victory: Inclusion and equality won
Obamacare signups surge despite Trump claims it’s ‘dead'
Ralph Northam wins Virginia governor race

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL