MSNBC Live 01/26/17

Researchers plan scientists march on Washington

In the wake of new gag orders enforced by the Trump administration, scientists plan to take their message to the streets. The Verge's Loren Grush reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Mexican President cancels visit with Trump
3 hours 30 min ago
Tribe pledges to stop Trump's actions on Dakota pipeline
2 hours 10 min ago
Rather: 'We've never had this before'
18 hours 36 min ago
Cummings: Trump 'chasing rabbit that doesn't exist’
3 hours 47 min ago
Trump under scrutiny for position on torture
3 hours 36 min ago
'Sanctuary cities' mayors strike back after Trump order
Mexico's President to Trump: Mexico won't pay for wall
PPP poll: Trump base deluded by false facts
Trump's comments on torture ricochet across the globe
Voter fraud: 'This is a lie Trump told himself'

