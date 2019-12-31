Report: Rudy Giuliani’s shadow policy efforts extended to Venezuela

New reporting by The Washington Post reveals that Rudy Giuliani was conducting shadow foreign policy in locations other than Ukraine. The president’s personal lawyer was conducting business in Venezuela to try and ease President Nicolás Maduro from power. Giuliani’s Venezuelan operations ran counter to the policies backed by then-National Security Adviser John Bolton. During her impeachment inquiry testimony, Dr. Fiona Hill stated that Bolton called Giuliani a “hand grenade that was going to blow everyone up.”