Rep. Gallagher: We don't need hundreds of thousands of troops in these countries to have influence. And we don't need to abandon entirely.

Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) joins Andrea Mitchell to address the withdrawal of troops from Syria, telling Andrea that his primary concern is whether, "our deterrent posture in the region could collapse," and his secondary concern is, "the role that Putin is playing in this process." Rep. Gallagher also reacts to the President this morning comparing the ongoing impeachment inquiry to a lynching, saying, "that rhetoric shouldn't be used, plain and simple."