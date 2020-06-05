Remembering George Floyd

The first of several memorial services for George Floyd was held Thursday in Minneapolis. Family spoke of his kindness, his aspiration to be a role model to his community, and his hugs. A eulogy by Rev. Al Sharpton included 8 minutes and 46 seconds of silence - the amount of time that a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck, causing his death. Protesters in Minneapolis and around the country expressed mourning as they continued their calls for an end to police violence.