Rapper Residente spends quarantine speaking with Latin leaders about COVID-19 response

René Pérez Joglar, a Puerto Rican rapper who goes by Residente, is spending his quarantine having virtual one-on-ones about the coronavirus response and President Trump's handling of the pandemic with guests from the President of Argentina to New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Residente speaks with Alicia Menendez about what he’s learned from those conversations, and the message he wants to send the world with his latest track and music video "Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe".