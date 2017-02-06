MSNBC Live 02/06/17

Progressive leaders explain strategy behind opposing Trump

How do those opposed to Trump administration policies fight back? By communicating the message with personal stories and putting a human face on these policies, as well as reaching out to Americans that may have voted for Trump. Watch as a panel of progressive leaders join MSNBC’s Chris Jansing in New York to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

