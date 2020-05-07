Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is given great power while fumbling the responsibilities

Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner is given great power while fumbling the responsibilities04:44
Jared Kushner, married to President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka, was charged with leading a volunteer task force aimed at procuring protective equipment and medical supplies for the COVID-19 pandemic. But few of the people Kushner appointed had any relevant experience, and volunteers were told to prioritize responding to “VIPs” like Fox News personalities who asked for supplies to go to a favored hospital.