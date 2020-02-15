President Trump twists idea of justice to protect his cronies and serve his interests

An emboldened President Donald Trump is leaning on the Department of Justice to help his friends and pursue his enemies. Just this week, the DOJ overruled federal prosecutors who had recommended a seven- to nine-year prison sentence for Trump confidant Roger Stone, and has opened an inquiry into the FBI interview at the heart of Trump ally Michael Flynn’s guilty plea. The DOJ also finally dropped an investigation into former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, after finding no evidence to support charges against him. McCabe had repeatedly found himself a target of Trump after McCabe ordered investigations into Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.