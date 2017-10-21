MSNBC Live 10/21/17

President Trump To Release JFK Files

President Trump announced on Twitter that he will be releasing the classified JFK files on Oct. 26. The move will allow thousands of documents detailing the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to be open to the public. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump to allow classified 'JFK files' to be released
Maddow: Why is Trump meeting with U.S. attorney candidates?
9 hours 58 min ago
Hayes: John Kelly is not the 'adult in the room'
14 hours 8 min ago
Gen. McCaffrey: Trump WH needs to 'shut up'
11 hours 57 min ago
Sharpton: Trump insecure for not measuring up to Obama
16 hours 37 min ago
Painter: 'We gotta take away the football' from Trump
14 hours 14 min ago
Trump has a fake Renoir painting in his NYC penthouse
Kelly gets facts wrong on Wilson
Politico: Trump interviewed US Attorney candidates
Matthews: 50 years ago, the march on the Pentagon

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL