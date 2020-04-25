President Trump’s temporary immigration ban might hint at administration’s long term plans

President Trump’s executive order to "pause" the issuance of green cards for 60 days, he says, is to ensure Americans, and not immigrants, get jobs when the economy rebounds. But Trump's temporary immigration ban comes at a time when immigrants in the country already feel under attack and are already limited under the pandemic. Alicia Menendez breaks down the ban and its possible effects with Dara Lind, an immigration reporter for ProPublica, and Ali Noorani, the Executive Director of the National Immigration Forum.