President Trump’s continued restricting of immigration amid the pandemic

President Trump’s temporary 60-day immigration ban has new legal challenges. Litigators from a civil rights coalition filed an emergency motion to halt the ban that they say will keep families apart and hurt the economy. While the new ban comes as many mixed-status families are being denied stimulus checks and the fate of DACA still hangs in the balance, MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Caitlin Dickerson, Alida Garcia and Jess Morales Rocketto to discuss the implications many legal immigrants are facing as Trump leans into his campaign promises to restrict immigration.