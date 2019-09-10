President Trump inclined for turn away Hurricane Dorian evacuees

Day That Was: “We have to be very careful,” says President Trump about allowing Hurricane Dorian evacuees into the United States, saying there were “some very bad people and some very bad gang members and some very, very bad drug dealers" among potential disaster refugees. Earlier Monday, the acting Customs and Border Protection chief had not ruled out granting Temporary Protected Status to citizens from other countries affected by the natural disaster. On Sunday more than 100 Bahamians were forced off a ferry boat before it could reach Florida.