Pelosi announces the seven impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against Trump

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the names of seven impeachment trial “managers” who will make the case against President Donald Trump in the Senate. The managers are: Reps. Adam Schiff of California, who will be the lead manager; Jerry Nadler of New York; Val Demings of Florida; Hakeem Jeffries of New York; Zoe Lofgren of California; Sylvia Garcia of Texas; and Jason Crow of Colorado. It has not yet been decided whether witnesses will be called to testify at the trial, which is set to begin Tuesday.Jan. 15, 2020

