Ousted HHS official files whistleblower complaint on coronavirus response

Dr. Rick Bright, a top Health and Human Services official, says he was shoved out of his key coronavirus response job for pushing back on "efforts to fund potentially dangerous drugs promoted by those with political connections" filed a whistleblower complaint Tuesday charging "an abuse of authority or gross mismanagement" at the agency.May 5, 2020

