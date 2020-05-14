Nicolle Wallace: Trump 'cheering' protestor efforts to ignore social distancing rules

Nicolle Wallace: Trump 'cheering' protestor efforts to ignore social distancing rules01:46
Just moments after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state’s stay-at-home order, President Trump celebrated the decision. Nicolle Wallace ays,“The president has been cheering the protesters, from that first round of tweets about liberating Virginia, protecting their second amendment rights. His support for the armed protesters in Michigan, and his critiques for that state’s governor. And now cheering efforts to keep people not just home, but socially distanced and wearing masks.”