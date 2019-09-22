MSNBC’s Richard Lui talks to Tim Welbaum and Scott Doney, two army veterans working with the Visiting Angels of South Central Michigan, and Kristine Yaffe, a professor of psychiatry and neurology at UC San Francisco. September 22 is World Alzheimer’s Day, and while Alzheimer’s represents the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, a new study from the New England Journal of Medicine says veterans who have experienced traumatic brain injuries are three times more likely to develop the condition, in addition to Dementia. Visiting Angels is a leader in hospice care, and many of their clients are military veterans. Welbaum and Doney have both seen the disease’s effects first-hand in people they’ve helped care for.