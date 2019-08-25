MSNBC’s Richard Lui discusses why many American voters are unhappy with the political establishment, with Maya Wiley, the Senior Vice President for Social Justice at The New School, and Tiana Lowe, a writer for the Washington Examiner. A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 70% of voters were “angry” with the political establishment, and felt the political system is “working only for insiders.” Wiley pointed to changing demographics, and cited increases of hate in America as one reason why, stating, “We are having a much more fraught debate about who belongs here and how we treat people.” Lowe added that in addition to the contentious immigration debate, events like the college admissions scandal and the Jeffrey Epstein case are also likely contributing to the feelings of frustration. According to the poll 54% of Democrats said they were angry, while just 29% of Republicans said the same.