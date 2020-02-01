New DNC debate rules scrap grassroots donor threshold, open door for Bloomberg to make stage

The DNC has announced new debate qualifications for its February debate in Nevada, opening the door for billionaire Mike Bloomberg to join his fellow candidates on stage for the first time. The party scrapped, for the first time, the grassroots donor threshold, which has required candidates in every other debate thus far to received donations from tens of thousands of supporters to qualify. Bloomberg is self-funding his campaign and has refused to accept any donations. 2020 campaign embed Gary Grumbach joins Alex Witt to discuss reactions from other Democratic campaigns.