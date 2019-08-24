MSNBC’s Richard Lui discusses the ongoing G-7 summit with correspondent Carol Lee, former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Evelyn Farkas, Washington Post Foreign Columnist David Ignatius, and former National Security Council spokesperson Ned Price. While each of the world leaders in attendance are dealing with domestic issues in their home countries, Price, also an MSNBC national security analyst, believes U.S. President Donald Trump could be the biggest threat to progress at this year’s summit in France. “I think President Macron, the host, is looking to do nothing more than to avoid disaster,” said Price, who added that his expectations for the summit are very low. Farkas was more optimistic, adding that she hoped the leaders would make important decisions on climate and democracy around the world, while Ignatius added that he is expecting to hear about trade deals, and wants to see a show of unity.