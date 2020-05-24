Navajo Nation orders community lockdown as Native Americans struggle amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately impacted people of color. Native American communities have been hit hard, as relied upon businesses like casinos remain closed and the death toll continues to rise. The Navajo Nation ordered a lockdown during Memorial Day Weekend and will continue to be under a ‘stay at home’ order until at least June 7th. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez talks with Congresswoman Deb Haaland (D-NM) about the struggles Tribal Nations are facing and what Congress should do to help honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19.