'Nobody is Safe Anywhere'

Naikeeia Williams lost her 11 year old daughter to a stray bullet on the south side of Chicago. One month later, she tells MSNBC’s Trymaine Lee how she is coping with her loss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

