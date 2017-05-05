05/05/17

Morning Joe 5/5/2017

Joe and Mika discuss the big news of the day.

Maddow: GOP health care bill = tax cuts for wealthy
16 hours 29 min ago
Meet the Republicans who voted against health care bill
20 hours 40 min ago
April Jobs Report: Unemployment falls to 10 year low
Did GOP reps read the health care bill before the vote?
3 hours 9 min ago
George Will: Trump has a 'dangerous disability'
15 hours 33 min ago
Sanders thanks Trump: 'We'll quote you on the floor of the Senate'
Navy SEAL killed, 2 colleagues wounded in Somalia
The seven key consequences of the new GOP health care bill
Schiff: Trump Russia probe back on track
Breast cancer survivor: 'This isn't the America I love'

