Monumental Americans: Mildred Dresselhaus

In light of the fight against confederate monuments – let’s put up statues of monumental Americans like Mildred Dresselhaus. Known as "the Queen of Carbon Science," the electrical engineer worked at MIT for 57 years and was a pioneer for women in science leadership positions. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

