Minneapolis officer charged with murder in George Floyd’s death, but protests continue around U.S.06:47
Officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the fatal arrest of George Floyd. The charges followed a night of intense protests Thursday, which saw a precinct station in Minneapolis set on fire. But protests continued Friday night in several cities. Commentators say they are the manifestation of a wound that has been bleeding for decades in black communities.