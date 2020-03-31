Millions are watching the White House coronavirus briefings. What do they see?05:55
White House press briefings during a crisis are supposed to be a way to put out accurate information, and give reporters the opportunity to ask questions and hold the government accountable on the public’s behalf. But President Donald Trump has largely spent the daily Coronavirus Task Force briefings praising himself, attacking “the media,” and making statements that are unsubstantiated and often proven to be false.