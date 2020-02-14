Morning Rundown: Barr criticizes Trump, Democrats brace for long primary, coronavirus latest, plus astronaut and dog reunited
Mike Bloomberg fends off Trump’s insulting tweets, but will critiques from others bruise his 2020 chances?06:34
2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s rise in the polls, boosted by record ad spending and a massive campaign infrastructure, has been accompanied by tweeted insults about his height by President Donald Trump. But the former New York City mayor is also facing criticism for past statements on his use of controversial stop-and-frisk policies and comments that the end of racially discriminatory real estate redlining caused the 2008 financial crisis.