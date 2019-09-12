Michael Cohen helping Manhattan DA investigate Trump org: Source

Morning Rundown: Boris Johnson denies lying to the queen, husband-and-wife murder suspects captured, Dems set for Round 3, and an unjust Triple Crown?
Michael Cohen helping Manhattan DA investigate Trump org: Source02:36
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney for President Donald Trump, has entered into an agreement with New York City prosecutors to provide information about the president's business operation, a source told NBC News Wednesday. The Manhattan District Attorney's office is investigating the possibility that the Trump Organization falsified business records. What might this mean for President Trump and his associates?