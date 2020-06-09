Melvin: After someone who looks like me dies, the protesters usually also look like me. Not this time.

Craig Melvin and Jonathan Capeheart discuss the diversity of the Americans outraged at the death of George Floyd. "You and I have had a number of conversations after someone who looks like us dies in police custody," Melvin says to Capeheart. "By and large, the people at the marches and rallies also look like us. Not so this time. I have been struck by the numebr of white people in America who are fed up. Who are angry. Who have taken to the streets not once, not twice, but every day, en masse, for more than two weeks."