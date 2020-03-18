McCaskill: Rand Paul should act like a grownup, stop 'outrageous' hijack of Senate

McCaskill: Rand Paul should act like a grownup, stop 'outrageous' hijack of Senate01:10
Fmr. Sen. Claire McCaskill disucsses Rand Paul's slow down of the coronavirus aid package. Paul is forcing a vote on an amendment which would "require a social security number for purposes of the child tax credit, and to provide the President the authority to transfer funds as necessary, and to terminate United States military operations and reconstruction activities in Afghanistan." McConnell agreed to take up the amendment, which is not expected to pass, on Wednesday.