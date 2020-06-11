Mara Gay on Trump's Tulsa Juneteeth rally: 'You really have to be a white supremacist to enjoy this'

President Donald Trump was hit with strong backlash over his decision to hold a campaign rally next week on Juneteenth, a holiday marking the end of slavery, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of one of the deadliest race riots in American history, in 1921. Mara Gay says, “It really tells you something about the level of desperation and just how small his base is becoming. You really have to be a white supremacist to enjoy this kind of provocation.”