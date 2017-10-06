MSNBC Live 10/06/17

Many Still Without Water and Electricity in Puerto Rico

NBC's Mariana Atencio reports for Toa Baja, Puerto Rico.

Trump admin to roll back Obama-era birth control mandate
2 hours 44 min ago
Mueller’s team interviewed Trump dossier author
18 hours 1 min ago
U.S. lost 33,000 jobs — the first decline in 7 years
5 hours 29 min ago
Trump cryptically hints at 'the calm before the storm'
15 hours 54 min ago
Maddow exclusive: Mobile devices banned from West Wing
16 hours 37 min ago
Trump signed a law that could help mentally ill get guns
Pro-life Rep. resigns after asking mistress to have abortion
Trump furious at Tillerson over 'moron' comments
Matthews: Americans have lost faith in Trump
Has Facebook grown so massive it can't be controlled?

