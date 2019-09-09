Life after prison: Men released discuss difficulties finding work, housing

Matthew Charles, who was released due to the First Step Act, discusses the difficulties he had finding work and housing after his release. Mike Capra, the superintendent of Sing Sing, discusses how he prepares inmates for life after prison on the inside, along with Sean Pica, one of his former inmates, and Lawrence Bartley, a formerly incarcerated person now affiliated with The Marshall Project. Justice For All was an MSNBC Town Hall event with Lester Holt on criminal justice reform at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in New York.