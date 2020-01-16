BREAKING: Ukraine opens probes into possible surveillance of U.S. ambassador, Burisma hacking
Lev Parnas on Maddow: ‘Everybody was in the loop’04:40
Indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas was interviewed by Rachel Maddow Wednesday. During the interview, Parnas describes his relationship with Rudy Giuliani, White House officials, and other individuals tied to the Ukraine scheme. "President Trump knew exactly what was going on," he said. MSNBC hosts and contributors take a look at what is credible about Parnas’ testimony and how it might affect the impeachment trial.