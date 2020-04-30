msnbc

Lack of testing, safety enforcement putting workers at risk in reopened businesses, meatpackers

05:17

Some states begin reopening nonessential shops and restaurants, and a new executive order from President Donald Trump requires meat processing plants to keep operating. But without a real federal testing strategy or the leadership to ensure coronavirus safety guidelines are followed, the workers who keep those businesses going could be risking their health, say union leaders and occupational safety experts.April 30, 2020

