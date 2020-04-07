Keys to combating coronavirus stress and loneliness

Almost half of Americans said they felt lonely before the coronavirus hit and many states required people to self-isolate at home. While self-quarantining is the best way to flatten the curve, there are potential costs to mental health and well-being. Staying informed is vital to combatting those impacts, and there are proven ways to do it. Developmental psychologist Susan Pinker and attorney Jarrett Adams, who served over 9 years in prison on a wrongful conviction that was overturned, talk to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about the science and experience of isolation - and how to combat it – in this special discussion.