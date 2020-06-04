Kentucky State Rep: ‘Ignorant of our history’ for Rand Paul to hold up anti-lynching legislation

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky is holding up an anti-lynching bill in the Senate, which was passed in the House. Kentucky State Representative and candidate for the Democratic nomination in the Senate race against Mitch Mconnell Charles Booker says it’s ‘grossly disrespectful, it’s ignorant of our history, the challenges we face with structural racism and inequity. And I say that in a very personal sense because I’ve had family lynched in Kentucky.”