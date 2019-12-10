Justice Dept. report debunks Pres. Trump’s claim of a 'witch hunt' against him

Justice Dept. report debunks Pres. Trump’s claim of a 'witch hunt' against him05:25
Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz released a report investigating the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 elections. In the 434-page report, Horowitz concluded that the FBI and the Justice Department launched their investigation into the 2016 campaign not for political reasons, but because of evidence the Russian government was using cutouts to reach out to the Trump campaign as part of its efforts to influence the election.