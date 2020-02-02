John Kerry overheard mulling 2020 run, concern over Sanders

John Kerry overheard mulling 2020 run, concern over Sanders04:27
John Kerry — one of Joe Biden's highest-profile endorsers — was overheard Sunday on phone at Des Moines hotel by an NBC News analyst explaining what he would have to do to enter the presidential race amid "the possibility of Bernie Sanders taking down the Democratic Party— down whole." Asked about the call later on Sunday, the former Secretary of State said that he was "absolutely not" contemplating joining the Democratic primary race.