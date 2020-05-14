John Brennan calls Trump targeting Obama era officials an ‘abominable abuse of authority’

The president’s acting Director of National Intelligence declassified a list of Obama era officials who pointed out that Michael Flynn was having conversations with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. National Security experts say it’s an effort on the Trump Administration's part to shift the narrative on the Russia investigation. Former CIA Director John Brennan says the United States is in ‘very serious trouble when you have such blatant political corruption at the highest levels of government.’ Brennan went on to say, “I’m just hoping that individuals like Chris Wray, who is a remarkable public servant, will stay strong in the face of abominable abuse of authority."