John Bolton’s new book describes ‘obstruction of justice as a way of life’ in Trump’s White House

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s new book contains several explosive accounts of President Trump’s behavior. Among them are statements that Trump appealed to China’s ruler Xi Jinping for help winning the next election, and that Trump did in fact directly tie aid to Ukraine to obtaining dirt on Trump’s political rivals. But why did Bolton save it for his book - which the Trump administration is now trying to block - instead of testifying at the impeachment trial? Impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff tweeted: “Bolton may be an author, but he’s no patriot.”