MSNBC Live 06/08/17

James Comey Declines to Answer Key Questions During Open Hearing

Mike Flynn's role in the Russia hacking investigation and questions about whether President Trump colluded with Russia were among the many issues Comey wouldn't discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Comey: White House lied ‘plain and simple’ about firing
Dan Rather​: AG Sessions 'is now a marked man'
2 hours 38 min ago
Trump lawyer botches NYT Comey memo timeline
1 hour 12 min ago
Chris Matthews: This is going to end bad
2 hours 49 min ago
Fmr. Watergate prosecutor: There's intent ‘up the wazoo’
2 hours 27 min ago
Sen. Murphy: Time for "soul-searching" about impeachment
Lewandowski: Being under oath doesn’t mean Comey told truth
Hoyer: ‘A lot of shoes yet to drop’ in Russia probe
Fmr. Trump transition staffer: Russian investigation ‘a hoax’
Did Trump obstruct justice?

