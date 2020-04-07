Is New York approaching a coronavirus peak, or a plateau?

In the last two days, New York has seen a slight decrease in the number of hospital admissions and intubations due to COVID-19, and deaths essentially held steady. What does this mean for New York’s place on the curve? It’s unknown whether the change in numbers will be followed by an increase in cases, a decrease or a plateau. In any case, experts say continued adherence to social distancing and stay-at-home orders is still essential to reducing deaths and pressure on the health care system.