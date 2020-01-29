In battle over Bolton testimony, does Mitch McConnell have the votes?05:16
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged to Republican senators during a private meeting Tuesday that he did not currently have the votes to avoid calling witnesses in the Impeachment of Donald J Trump. A pair of moderate Republican senators — Mitt Romney and Susan Collins — said earlier that the report of major revelations in former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s soon-to-be-released book strengthens the case for calling witnesses. The White House defense rested Tuesday.