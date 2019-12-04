Impeachment report reveals who Rudy Giuliani was calling

The House Intelligence Committee released its report on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Included in the report were phone records between the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and the White House Office of Management and Budget. The calls and texts between Giuliani and the White House were placed on August 8, with one call lasting about 13 minutes. During this period, Giuliani was trying to persuade Ukrainian officials to publicly state they were opening investigations into the Bidens and the 2016 election. The report also revealed communications between Giuliani’s associate Lev Parnas and Devin Nunes, the ranking Republican member of the Intelligence Committee.